Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.29. 519,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 724,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Equillium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a current ratio of 17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $130.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,714.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,199,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equillium by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 625,788 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

