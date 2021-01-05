Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Liquidia Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liquidia in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Liquidia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Liquidia stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $130.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

In other Liquidia news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $892,914.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 425,497 shares of company stock worth $1,344,608 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 534.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

