Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bioanalytical Systems, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bioanalytical Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Bioanalytical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st.

BASI stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. Bioanalytical Systems has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.71 million, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bioanalytical Systems stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.28% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally.

