Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Columbus McKinnon Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.95 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sidoti upped their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $924.41 million, a P/E ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.53. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $43.30.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.54 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth $317,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 15.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 24,845 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $191,163.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $238,058.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $782,599.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,854 shares of company stock worth $710,472 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

