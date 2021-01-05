Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 5th (ABG, ACOR, ADBE, ADP, ADT, AFIN, ALGM, AOUT, APRE, ARPO)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, January 5th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “GW Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company’s lead product, Sativex is used for the treatment of MS symptoms, cancer pain, and neuropathic pain. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Salisbury, the United Kingdom. “

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Communications Systems manufactures and markets connectors and wiring devices for voice, data and video communications under the Suttle brand name in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures a line of high performance fiber-optic connectors, interconnect devices and fiber cable assemblies for the telecommunications, computer and electronics markets. The company has several manufacturing plants in the United States and abroad. “

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Koninklijke KPN NV, formerly Royal PTT Nederland NV is an international service provider in the fields of post, telecommunications, cable and multimedia. The operational activities are carried out by operating companies and profit centres. For example, PTT Post collects, sorts and distributes large flows of postal items and PTT Telecom provides private individuals, companies, institutions and organizations with a wide range of telecommunications services. KPN Kabel operates, develops and manages cable networks and services. “

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LAIX Inc. is an artificial intelligence company primarily in China. It creates and delivers products and services for English learning. The company’s proprietary AI teacher utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies and the mobile internet. LAIX Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Pillarstone Capital REIT (OTCMKTS:PRLE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

