Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 5th (AAOI, ACHV, ACLS, AGRX, ALTM, AMP, AMSWA, ANIP, APD, AR)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 5th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Humanigen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of benznidazole, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Humanigen Inc., formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Brisbane, United States. “

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is based in New York. “

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $114.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a drug discovery and development company that is developing drug candidates to treat cancer and infectious, respiratory, and autoimmune diseases, and for use in combination with therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines. Idera’s proprietary drug candidates are designed to modulate Toll-like Receptors, the body’s first line of immune defense. Idera’s pioneering DNA chemistry expertise enables it to identify drug candidates for internal development and creates opportunities for multiple collaborative alliances. “

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Kingsoft Cloud (NYSE:KC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of imaging products including printers, lenses, and display materials. Its technologies business is in charge of the global deployment of office equipment, centering on multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), laser printers and digital printing systems. Its optics business offers high-value-added plastic and glass molded lenses, glass substrates for hard disk drives and display materials. Its healthcare business offers digital imaging technology. Its Sensing business provides customers with the products they need for precise measurements. Industrial Inkjet business offers high-performance printheads, multi-function inks, print units for label printing, and textile printing systems. Its Planetarium business is a comprehensive manufacturer of planetariums, from development and production of planetariums and projectors to show production and theater management. Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $177.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Premier Financial (NYSE:PFC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

23589 (NYSE:PRG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

