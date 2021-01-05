ERC20 (ERC20) Market Cap Reaches $8.08 Million

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $8.08 million and approximately $45,088.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00042298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.82 or 0.00333133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00036198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00025194 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ERC20 is belance.io

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

