Ergo (ERG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.31 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Ergo has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $17.89 million and $1.31 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,160.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.00 or 0.03165452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.82 or 0.00463078 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.73 or 0.01216490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00384786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00020505 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00171067 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 29,896,200 coins and its circulating supply is 26,592,478 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

