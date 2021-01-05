Ergo Price Hits $0.87 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Ergo has a total market cap of $23.06 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002695 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 47% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,214.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.45 or 0.03279422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.69 or 0.00480192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $412.21 or 0.01279559 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.07 or 0.00406876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00021848 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00182410 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 29,872,350 coins and its circulating supply is 26,568,628 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

Ergo Coin Trading

Ergo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

