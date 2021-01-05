Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.33. Esprit shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 7,267 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

About Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, bodywear, accessories, homewares, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names.

