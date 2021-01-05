ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.77

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.77 and traded as high as $15.03. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 19,243 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ESSA Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a market cap of $159.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 615.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 14.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

