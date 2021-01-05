Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.22. Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 48,700 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.25 target price on shares of Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17.

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

