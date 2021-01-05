Essentra plc (ESNT.L) (LON:ESNT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $305.60

Shares of Essentra plc (ESNT.L) (LON:ESNT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.60 and traded as high as $315.40. Essentra plc (ESNT.L) shares last traded at $310.00, with a volume of 203,697 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essentra plc (ESNT.L) to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 305.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 290.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £935.21 million and a P/E ratio of 58.49.

In other Essentra plc (ESNT.L) news, insider Paul Forman sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £67,262.50 ($87,878.89). Also, insider Ralf K. Wunderlich acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £36,000 ($47,034.23).

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

