Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $228.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.78. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $329.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.38.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

