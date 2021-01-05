Ethereum Classic Price Tops $7.00 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $813.99 million and $1.45 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $7.00 or 0.00021971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,038.93 or 0.03261678 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 164.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

