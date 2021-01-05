Ethereum Gold Project Price Up 34.7% Over Last 7 Days (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 143.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $45,390.57 and approximately $39.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00042455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.00342829 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00024972 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

