Ethernity Networks Ltd. (ENET.L) (LON:ENET) Shares Down 1.4%

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (ENET.L) (LON:ENET) traded down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.46). 213,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 116,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.47).

The company has a market cap of £16.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.75.

About Ethernity Networks Ltd. (ENET.L) (LON:ENET)

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

