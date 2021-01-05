Etherparty (FUEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $230,784.84

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $230,784.84 and approximately $39,478.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00042739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.51 or 0.00339260 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036632 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00025127 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

FUEL is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

