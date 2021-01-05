EUNO (EUNO) Price Down 26.1% This Week

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and $5,252.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00504647 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000168 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 257.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,082,457,948 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

