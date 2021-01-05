Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.15

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.15 and last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 7069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.10 and a 200 day moving average of $602.12.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

