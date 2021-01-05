Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) (EPA:ENX) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) (EPA:ENX) traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €93.40 ($109.88) and last traded at €92.50 ($108.82). 77,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €90.15 ($106.06).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €102.88 ($121.03).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €89.29 and its 200-day moving average is €94.48.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

