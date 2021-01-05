Evelo Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evelo Biosciences in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EVLO. ValuEngine lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.12. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $12.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $51,282.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at $67,932. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

