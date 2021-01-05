EvenCoin (EVN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $52,733.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $57,340.32 and $52,733.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00036387 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001813 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00020941 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002840 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003044 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

