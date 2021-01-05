Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Trading 6.9% Higher

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.48. 1,584,245 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,568,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Eventbrite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 3.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 619.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

