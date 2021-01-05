EventChain Reaches Market Cap of $362,373.19 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One EventChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. EventChain has a total market cap of $362,373.19 and approximately $12,916.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00041512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00035793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.00318402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024823 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.