EveryCoin (EVY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, EveryCoin has traded 60.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $459,066.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EveryCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00030383 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.56 or 0.00310253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00124652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.96 or 0.00515076 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00274220 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018234 BTC.

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20

EveryCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

