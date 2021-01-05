Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.06

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.06 and traded as high as $37.02. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) shares last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 160,770 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIF. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$35.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$297.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.3939343 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 198.43%.

About Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

