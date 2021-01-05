Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.46

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.46 and last traded at C$9.42, with a volume of 22853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$7.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$367.56 million and a P/E ratio of 13.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$100.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.9700001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.59%.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

