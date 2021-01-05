Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.14

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.14 and traded as high as $42.54. Exelon shares last traded at $41.17, with a volume of 5,024,161 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 173,564 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Exelon by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 483,003 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $17,272,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,724 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon (NYSE:EXC)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

