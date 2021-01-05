Expanse (EXP) Price Tops $0.0362 on Top Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Expanse has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $681,457.60 and approximately $6,793.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 64% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

