Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Trading 5% Higher

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)’s stock price traded up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.58. 324,319 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 226,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $151.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.43 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exterran by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 32,679 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Exterran by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 161,595 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Exterran by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 82,054 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exterran by 1,108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 297,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 273,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Exterran by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

