Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $340.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.81.
Facebook stock opened at $268.94 on Tuesday. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $766.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.54.
In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $15,657,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 973,560 shares of company stock worth $268,498,283 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
Featured Story: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.