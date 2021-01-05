Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $340.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.81.

Facebook stock opened at $268.94 on Tuesday. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $766.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.54.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $15,657,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 973,560 shares of company stock worth $268,498,283 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

