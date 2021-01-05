Faceter Price Reaches $0.0007 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Faceter has a market cap of $344,474.59 and approximately $1,345.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Faceter has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $24.43, $13.77 and $51.55.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00041464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00035843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.24 or 0.00322649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024853 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $50.98, $7.50, $32.15, $13.77, $24.43, $10.39, $5.60, $20.33, $24.68, $33.94 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.