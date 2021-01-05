FantasyGold (FGC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. FantasyGold has a market cap of $378,357.40 and approximately $11.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00029600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00119293 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00211276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.10 or 0.00496220 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049781 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00262116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018005 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.