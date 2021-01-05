FBD Holdings plc (FBH.L) (LON:FBH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.15

FBD Holdings plc (FBH.L) (LON:FBH)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and traded as high as $7.50. FBD Holdings plc (FBH.L) shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 1,094 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £2.59 million and a P/E ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.23.

About FBD Holdings plc (FBH.L) (LON:FBH)

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting of general insurance to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, travel, life and pension, business, and farm insurance products, as well as insurance related to motor, fire, liability, and other damage to property.

