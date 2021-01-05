Feellike Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Feellike has a market capitalization of $143,010.12 and approximately $30.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Feellike token can currently be purchased for about $0.0801 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00028498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00119457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00266692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00491099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00049813 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00258600 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017527 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Token Trading

Feellike can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

