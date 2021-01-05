Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (LON:FXPO) Sets New 52-Week High at $310.98

Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (LON:FXPO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 310.98 ($4.06) and last traded at GBX 303.20 ($3.96), with a volume of 489395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.60 ($3.69).

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 166.67 ($2.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 252.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 201.78.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

