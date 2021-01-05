Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading 8.2% Higher

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 467,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 707,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $289.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $262.67 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,772,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,878,723 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,375,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 481.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,833 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 501,477 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

