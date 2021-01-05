Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.0602 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $44.90 million and $5.46 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for $0.0602 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitAsset, Bitbns, BiKi and MXC. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00042417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00036780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.00327878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00025153 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Dcoin, BitAsset, BitMax, Binance, Bitrabbit, Coinall, Bitbns, BiKi, WazirX, Korbit, KuCoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, Hotbit, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.