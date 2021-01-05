Fetch (FET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.64 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Fetch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00042939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00345718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00024895 BTC.

About Fetch

Fetch (FET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

