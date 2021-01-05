Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS) Insider Vanessa Donegan Acquires 5,128 Shares

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS) insider Vanessa Donegan purchased 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.64 ($25,995.09).

LON FCSS traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 395 ($5.16). 1,741,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,772. Fidelity China Special Situations PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180.20 ($2.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 396.50 ($5.18). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 377.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 337.32.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) Company Profile

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.

