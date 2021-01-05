Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS) Sets New 1-Year High at $396.21

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 396.21 ($5.18) and last traded at GBX 395.50 ($5.17), with a volume of 1081504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387 ($5.06).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 377.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 337.32.

About Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS)

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.

