Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.93 and last traded at $57.03. Approximately 63,848 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 41,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.24.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCOR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 4,136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares during the period.

