Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $62.28

Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.28 and traded as high as $64.70. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $61.27, with a volume of 6,891 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $305.00 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.20.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $16.91 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 79.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 26.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 65.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 102.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 30.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit.

