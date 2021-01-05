Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Trading Down 1.5%

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.70 and last traded at $42.09. 112,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 103,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $8,677,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.