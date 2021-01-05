Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.08 and last traded at $44.03. Approximately 16,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 22,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.65.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 111.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,370,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period.

