Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) fell 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $39.70. 113,194 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 64,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 55I LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 151.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares in the last quarter.

