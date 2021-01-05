Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) CAO Sells $222,262.70 in Stock

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $3.23 on Tuesday, hitting $136.68. 3,389,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,771. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of -759.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.05 and its 200 day moving average is $142.94.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 62,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,477,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,616,000 after purchasing an additional 153,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, November 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.72.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

