Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Down 1.7%

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.58 and last traded at $39.91. Approximately 39,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 54,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $444,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $696,000.

