Fieldstone UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FFIU) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Fieldstone UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FFIU) dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $26.78. Approximately 4,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Fieldstone UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fieldstone UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.